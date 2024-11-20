Classic Fresh Realm Name Updates For NA & EU

When new Anniversary realms open tomorrow, you’ll have a choice among the following in this region:
Thunderstrike (Normal)
Spineshatter (PvP)
Soulseeker (Hardcore)
We’re currently updating our previous posts to reflect the final, superior realm names.
Way better, strong one word names fit as realm names more.But personally, i don't care i would of been ok with the old ones regardless.
While I do not have anything particular to add regarding the realms names or the release time of said realms, I do however have a clear warning to give you all regarding the use of the word "official" for their discord servers.Taking for example the Fengus' Ferocity North American (PvP) server, which is by no means an "official" server.Here is a bit of history first:For years now on the North American realms we have had a Horde guild named <WOOD DEPARTMENT> which frankly, simply put hosts some of the most toxic and vile players you can imagine of, the most degenerate scum you could even come to think of, that guild has been destroying entire NA realms with relentless abuse under it's hooves including the Jom Gabbar realm back in the Season of Mastery days.Fast forward to less than a week ago, they took their own Discord, renamed it "Classic Fresh PvP" realm and by spamming Reddit through several accounts/posts they managed to trick the community into calling their degenerate filled Discord server the "official" one.Even faster forward to just yesterday, they took it upon an African-American gamer and let's just say that he was the victim of relentless racist slurs and assaults for nearly 6 hours non-stop, they are spamming the N word for hours, they vocally shouted racial slurs at him for sometimes sessions of anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes straight of repeating the N word over and over until they got tired then started spamming soundboards at the guy.In the very end after almost 6 hours of emotional abusive damage they conned the player into drinking his own body fluid for everyone to see for a mere 30$ reward sent via Cashapp, the Discord vocal channel shot up from 25 participants to over 180 in matter of minutes, countless screenshots and video segments were recorder and reposted on other social media platforms, including a X (ex-Twitter) post which garnered the attention of 1.2 MILLION VIEWS in less than 24 hours.So yes, I want to make it clear to whoever is reading this, if you are considered an easily manipulable person, if you rely on emotional support, if you consider yourself a "mentally fragile" person or simply a "soft person" as these degenerate would say, or if you are a person of color or an ethnic minority I would highly... highly... highly... recommend you do not roll PvP this time around.Based on that Discord's toxic community, the zero moderation taking place on that Discord server and the thousands of abusers spamming the N-word on every single channel be it #community-events, #general, #!@#$posting, #trade, #lookingforgroup, this is not going to be pretty and this is not going to end well.As I am writing this stark warning to you all, I know of 5 other persons who like me have opened support tickets with the Discord administration and provided then with excerpts/evidences to get that nasty server shutdowned for good so we can restart from scratch and have a properly managed Discord server.Again if you rely on well managed, well maintained, a sense of community and sportsmanship outside of the game resources, if you are looking for a sense community, this time around the PvP NA server is not what you should be aiming for.I hope this post stays long enough for players to see it.Thank you for your time.TL;DR: That discord is not "official" by any means, if you value your sanity, roll PvE this time around.
Please remove the link to the "official" Fengus/Nightslayer Discord and do some research.
sooo much better
Still should have named the HC one either "Streamerland" or "Soda's World"
Whole lot of wooddepartment in here trolling the guy warning you about the discord. In my experience, you do not want to interact with these guys...
What the %^&*?I might actually unsubscribe now. This is literally toxicNightslayer?BLIZZARD, WHAT WERE YOU THINKING WITH ‘CLASSIC WOW CLASSIC REALM NIGHTSLAYER’?I can’t even believe this, like, I literally cannot. Blizzard just announced their new Classic WoW realm, and they named it Classic WoW Classic Nightslayer. What is this even supposed to be? A bad fanfiction title? A rejected name for a Fortnite map?Look, the whole point of naming the realms after iconic figures from Azeroth—mighty heroes, terrifying villains—is to evoke the sense of wonder, the stakes, the HISTORY of this world we all love. When you log into a realm like Ragnaros, you feel the weight of that name. It’s immersive. It MATTERS.But THIS? This sounds like something a middle schooler scribbled in the back of their notebook while pretending to pay attention in math class. “Night Slayer”? Who even is that supposed to be? Is this some obscure lore character I missed in a comic from 2007, or did someone in marketing just hit ‘Random Name Generator’ and call it a day?It absolutely DESTROYS the vibe. Every time I log in now, I’m going to be reminded that Blizzard has no idea what they’re doing anymore. Why not just name the realms after memes at this point? Next thing you know, we’ll have realms called “Big Chungus” or “Epic Mount Arena 420.”This is the kind of decision that makes me question my subscription. And before you ask, yes, I’m serious. I’ve been playing this game since vanilla. I’ve stood in Stormwind’s AH lag. I’ve farmed mats for Naxx. I’ve had my soul crushed by RNG rolls for tier gear. And THIS is the thanks I get?I’ll be watching to see if they fix this, but honestly, if they don’t, I might just unsubscribe. It’s about respect for the world they created and the players who love it. But hey, what do I know? I’m just some guy who’s been paying them $15 a month for two decades.Fix it, Blizzard. Or I’m OUT.Are you all okay with mediocrity, or what? Just admit it’s bad. Seriously.EDIT: And before anyone asks, YES, I would 100% be fine if they just fixed it back to something proper like Fengus’ Ferocity. At least that name had weight. History. Dignity. Fengus was one of the Gordok Ogres in Dire Maul, a classic dungeon where you could earn the “King of the Gordok” title. His ferocity literally represents strength, brutality, and the wild, untamed chaos of Azeroth’s more savage corners. That name meant something. FIX THIS, BLIZZARD