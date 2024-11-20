Classic Fresh Realm Name Updates For NA & EU

When new Anniversary realms open tomorrow, you’ll have a choice among the following in this region:



Dreamscythe (Normal)

Nightslayer (PvP)

Doomhowl (Hardcore)



In Australia, we’ll open one mighty realm:

Maladath (PvP)



We’re currently updating our previous posts to reflect these final, superior realm names.

Thunderstrike (Normal)

Spineshatter (PvP)

Soulseeker (Hardcore)

