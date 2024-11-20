OCE Will Receive a Classic Fresh PvP Realm

Headline in a month: Blizzard offering FCMs off of Oceanic Servers!Seriously.When Blizzard announced the FCMs for SOD, AU players yelled and kicked and screamed for a way off their servers. Dead servers without enough people to comfortably raid. They took the transfers to Wild Growth and raid with 200ms+ Pings.
I think its time blizzard learns how to do multi region layers
As an OCE player this is great news, but I and many others wonder if the population will actually be enough to play with or if we will need to end up transferring off to american servers to play in a months time.
I'm shocked that as of now there is no PvP server. PvP has always been more popular, It was in SoD, it was in Classic, Hell OCEs most popular servers on retail Frostmourne and Barthilas used to be PvP servers when PvP servers were still a thing. Surely blizzard isn't this dumb right?
I thought PVP would of made more sense than PVE, because for Classic / SoD the PVP server had the bigger community.Also for PVE currently in classic / sod its hard to do end game content, which is why many have moved to US realms. Blizzard should look at using the same database for character / guild names so if ever it want to move the OCE realm onto a US mega server there won't be any issues with naming
They're doing it because they know it will pull more people in to begin with for subs.
A number of Remulos guilds moved to Arugal to boost raid recruiting. while OCE PVP looked huge, it's shifted due to the number of raid player chasing PVE guilds.Free transfers were offered when war mode exists.
Since the US PVE realm is West Coast, our guild is still rolling on the US megaserver as we can barely notice any latency difference.
Just region lock it. The main reason OCE becomes unplayable is cause so many people play NA instead for the mega servers...
im feeling happy for all 20 players around OCE , hope u can get clear ubrs guys