This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Class and Role Overview Guides on Wowhead - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Rokman
Wowhead's Class and Role Overview Guides for Season of Discovery are now live! With so many new class and role combinations coming in Season of Discovery, as well as entirely new spells and abilities for every class, we've prepared guides that will break down best talent builds, Rune options, gear to look for, as well as recommendations for best races and best professions.
Linked below will be some Season of Discovery Guides to get you started, followed by more in depth guides for every class and role. Season of Discovery
launches on
Thursday, November 30 at 1:00 PM PST
- don't miss it!
Season of Discovery Overview Blackfathom Deeps Tips & Tricks Wowhead Talent Calculator
Class and Role Overview Guides - Season of Discovery
Balance DPS
Feral DPS
Druid Healer
Druid Tank
Hunter DPS
Mage DPS
Mage Healer
Paladin DPS
Paladin Healer
Paladin Tank
Priest DPS
Priest Healer
Rogue DPS
Rogue Tank
Elemental DPS
Enhancement DPS
Shaman Healer
Shaman Tank
Warlock DPS
Warlock Tank
Warrior DPS
Warrior Tank
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News