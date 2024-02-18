Blizzard Developer on Sharding, Layers, and The Blood Moon Event - Season of Discovery

I wanna see a book written next on how the SoD devs can fix balance druids. How are we shaking up the meta dead last in raids and ^&*! in pvp.
Typo at the tl;drTheirs = there's
Actual communication of current issues, it's amazing. I gotta say, it actually gives me faith that things are getting worked on and improved upon instead of radio silence. Thanks for the info
maybe one day blizzard will invest in servers that are significantly better and we don't need this layering/shard crap
Haven't really experience much in the way of lag myself, though the lack of mining nodes in the open world is horrendous. Increasing the spawning of mobs and nodes seems like a good compromise.Of course we shouldn't be getting layered away from our groups, that's definitely not a good idea and is likely not intended, right?