Blackfathom Deeps Boss Loot Guide - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Rokman
Data has been incoming to our database for items off of the new Level-Up Raid bosses inside Blackfathom Deeps,
thanks to users uploading game data the Wowhead Client
. You can now view our Blackfathom Deeps Loot Guide below, as well as the boss NPC pages on Wowhead.com that show drop data.
Battle for Ashenvale Guide
Blackfathom Deeps Boss Loot Pages
Baron Aquanis
Ghamoo-Ra
Lady Saravess
Gelihast
Lorgus Jett
Twilight Lord Kelris
Aku'mai
