How Does Wowhead Get Game Data? Wowhead Looter Allows Everyone to Contribute

I was using Wowhead looter, it caused my game to crash a lot. I disabled it.Has it been updated to be more stable recently?
A note: If you are in one of those countries that dont have access to WoWhead, also cant use Wowhead client. I was happy to contribute to my data to Wowhead, but after unable to use WoWhead, also blocked me to use wowhead client. And yes, it has been almost 2 years that we cant use wowhead without VPN. and yes, it is sucks...
Sike, I ain't doin that. I've seen some of the "high quality and detailed articles" Wowhead thinks they create and now you want my data? I've heard that before
I finally got around to uninstalling the wowhead looter addon. My game would freeze when looting a mob for ~15 seconds if I had it turned on.Until they post an update explaining that they have fixed it, I won't try it again.
I've had it installed for years, never had an issue with it.
I had an issue with my game freezing in dungeons and raids. I talked to other people that had the same addons as me and the only thing that stood out that I had different was the WoWhead loot tracker. I used the app+addon to help gather data for a while in WOTLK until I realized it was the culprit for my game freezing anytime I looted anything in dungeons/raids. Probably won't ever use it again.Figured I'd try and give back to the site that I've been using for years, but it actively hampered my gameplay trying to help you guys. I'm sure this business has a profitability problem and it forces y'all to run a ton of ads but I'm also not a huge fan of the usage of ads on this site especially on mobile. More people would probably disable their adblocker if the ads weren't so intrusive.