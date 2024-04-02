Ashenvale Quest for Warsong Gulch Rep Now Daily - Farm PvP Gear for Phase 3

I cannot boo loud enough or hard enough at this change. This makes me totally unmotivated. The one thing I love about classic is that when you work on your character, you know that it's not wasted. But now all that time I spent grinding out losses in WSG on two alliance characters was totally wasted. This is like when I bought the mount for full price and it was halved a few days later. There is zero reason to play this game when it'll all eventually be handed out for free. F-word this change.
Agree why did I waste so much of my time farming this rep so I could gain the slight advantage it provides just for them to hand it on a plate to everybody? is there any point doing anything in sod when you can wait and it gets massively watered down a month later..... This has no need to be in the game at all you already get revered for free.
love this, nice way to catch up
huge W
Wahhhh! Wahhh! My farming no longer bears fruit! I LOVE VEGETABLES! How dare you do this change Blizzard! Cancelling my sub RIGHT NOW!
even if they gigabuffed rep gains in WSG, its still pretty dog#$%^ rates with basically nothing for a loss. good change but the copout fix to making BGs actually good.
Cool and they shouldnt just stop here, remove the Bgs alltogether.
Just remove the BG's then? This is absurd.
Yeah I mean I'll take advantage of this change but now I'll literally never do WSG again. The incentive structure is gone. Would have loved to see some leniancy to rep gains for a loss or just an overall buff to rep gains for doing BG's but instead they have pretty much killed both the ashenvale event and WSG with 1 stone. Why do the event when you can just kill 1 mob and get 1k rep per day for free. Let's not forget extra gold at 50 because this is a daily.
huge W. good job blizz you finally did something good.
I just hit exalted yesterday. Thank you Blizzard for the heads up. No big deal I just spent two weeks farming that stupid *!@# for no reason. For the people that like this change, would you be happy about this if you had just finished farming the rep?
the only reason i did this rep grind was that most people wouldnt do it. Now that was just a waste of time.