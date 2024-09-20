This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Which Molten Front Rewards Should You Prioritize in Cataclysm Classic?
Cata
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Ease
With the Molten Front now live in Cataclysm Classic, you might have begun unlocking new areas with additional Daily Quests, or perhaps you started the introductory quests but didn't see the point in continuing. After all, where are the rewards? There's no Reputation to be earned, and there are very few things you can buy with the new
Mark of the World Tree
Currency, so what's even the point of doing these Dailies?
Molten Front Zone Overview Guide - Cataclysm Classic
While it's not obvious at first glance, some rewards could be worth your time aside from an engaging story
(come on, when was the last time you read a quest text?)
and Gold
(the WoW Token is there for a reason, you know)
. Perhaps you're missing a couple of pieces from your Heroic Raid farm, or maybe you're just getting started on a new character and could use some Epic 365 gear. Or perhaps you're a collector, looking for another Pet or Mount to add to your collection. Or maybe, just maybe, you're a Crafter and want new Craftable Epic 365 BoEs.
Yes, the Molten Front has all of that. Most players will find some worth in unlocking the Molten Front - the key word here being
some
. Depending on your playstyle, you might not want to unlock everything available, or perhaps that's the only thing you're here for. So let's take a look at how the Molten Front unlocks work, and what rewards await you.
TL/DR
You will unlock one Epic Vendor on Day 1, and by Day 21 you will get to choose one of three Vendors that sell more Epics. On both Day 25 and 29 or 30, you will be able to unlock one of the remaining Epic Vendors. When all areas and Vendors are unlocked, you will earn
The Molten Front Offensive
and be rewarded with
Flameward Hippogryph
.
Day 1:
Molten Front and Vendor
Zen'Vorka
unlocked (you can see what
Zen'Vorka
sells further down)
Day 10:
Druids of the Talon
or
Shadow Wardens Daily Quests unlocked
Day 16:
Both Druids of the Talon and Shadow Wardens Daily Quests unlocked (choose one of these per day)
Day 21:
One of the Vendors
Varlan Highbough
,
Damek Bloombeard
or
Ayla Shadowstorm
unlocked (you can see their wares further down)
Day 25:
Two of the Vendors
Varlan Highbough
,
Damek Bloombeard
or
Ayla Shadowstorm
unlocked
Day 29/30:
All of the Vendors unlocked, and
Flameward Hippogryph
earned
If you want to save one (1) day of Daily Quests:
Unlock
Varlan Highbough
through
Calling the Ancients
on Day 21 and either of the other two on Day 25,
OR
Damek Bloombeard
through
Additional Armaments
on Day 21 and
Varlan Highbough
through
Calling the Ancients
on Day 25.
With only one day of additional Daily Quests saved, you might benefit more from simply choosing the Vendor that has the most lucrative items for your character. You can find their wares at the bottom of this article.
How Long Does it Take to Unlock the Molten Front?
After an introductory quest line in
Mount Hyjal
(beginning with
Guardians of Hyjal: Firelands Invasion!
/
Guardians of Hyjal: Firelands Invasion!
from the Call to Arms board in your Faction's cities), you will be presented with
Calling for Reinforcements
, a quest that requires you to collect 20x
Mark of the World Tree
. At this point you will have already earned 6
Mark of the World Tree
and must complete the Daily Quests available at the Sanctuary of Malorne, rewarding you with 4 more Marks. This will net you a total of 0
Mark of the World Tree
, thus allowing you to complete
Calling for Reinforcements
on day 1. A short quest chain later (which rewards 5
Mark of the World Tree
), you will have unlocked the actual Molten Front area, through the portal in the Regrowth. This also unlocks a few Epics from Vendor
Zen'Vorka
. This part is straightforward, and just serves to show you how the rest of the unlock will work.
Day 1:
Molten Front and
Zen'Vorka
unlocked (you can see what
Zen'Vorka
sells further down)
Once in the Molten Front, you will be presented with a choice of turning in 0
Mark of the World Tree
to complete either
Druids of the Talon
or
The Shadow Wardens
. Completing
all
of the dailies in the Regrowth (still in
Mount Hyjal
) and the Molten Front (through the portal) will net you 4
Mark of the World Tree
per day (day 1, you will only get 10 as you will have already completed the ones in Hyjal). This means that you will have enough Marks to complete one of those quests by day 10. It doesn't matter if you unlock the Druids of the Talon or Shadow Wardens first, as they both award the same amount of daily Marks.
Day 10:
Druids of the Talon
or
Shadow Wardens Daily Quests unlocked
Again, after a short quest chain with either the Talons or the Wardens (that rewards 5
Mark of the World Tree
), you will unlock more Daily Quests. Completing
all
available Daily Quests awards 5
Mark of the World Tree
per day. This means that you will be able to unlock the other quest, either Talons or Wardens depending on which you unlocked first, by day 16.
Day 16:
Both Druids of the Talon and Shadow Wardens Daily Quests unlocked
After unlocking both the Talons and Wardens, you will unlock one additional Daily Quest (each day you choose which of the groups to quest with, but you can get one daily from the other group), netting you 6
Mark of the World Tree
per day.
And this is when your first choice that matters comes into play.
You are now given a choice between completing
Calling the Ancients
,
Additional Armaments
and
Filling the Moonwell
, each requiring 5
Mark of the World Tree
to turn in. Completing
all
available Daily Quests will allow you to unlock one of these quests by day 21.
So which one should you unlock first? It comes down to what your goal is. Each quest unlocks a Vendor, and each Vendor has different items for sale. But each quest also unlocks different Dailies, netting you either an additional 3
Mark of the World Tree
, 2
Mark of the World Tree
or none. Let's have a look at which quest unlocks what:
Quest
Vendor Unlocked
Additional Daily
Mark of the World Tree
Calling the Ancients
Varlan Highbough
3
Mark of the World Tree
Additional Armaments
Damek Bloombeard
2
Mark of the World Tree
Filling the Moonwell
Ayla Shadowstorm
None
So if you want to unlock everything as soon as possible, theoretically you should first complete
Calling the Ancients
, then
Additional Armaments
, and finally
Filling the Moonwell
.
However, this only saves you 1 day
. No matter what order you unlock them in, you will be able to unlock the second Vendor by day 25, and the third by either day 29 or 30. To save that day, you have to either complete
Calling the Ancients
first, or
Additional Armaments
first and
Calling the Ancients
second. If you complete
Filling the Moonwell
first, you cannot unlock all three earlier than day 30.
Day 21:
One of the Vendors
Varlan Highbough
,
Damek Bloombeard
or
Ayla Shadowstorm
unlocked (you can see their wares further down)
Day 25:
Two of the Vendors
Varlan Highbough
,
Damek Bloombeard
or
Ayla Shadowstorm
unlocked
Day 29/30:
All of the Vendors unlocked
This means, that for almost all players (except the ones that for some reason only have exactly 29 days to play in the Molten Front, and not 30) the deciding factor probably comes down to which rewards you want to unlock first. So what are those rewards?
What Rewards Can I Purchase at the Molten Front?
First off, the Vendor you unlock on day 1,
Zen'Vorka
, is the only Vendor that offers items in exchange for
Mark of the World Tree
. One of these items is
Zen'Vorka's Cache
, which has a chance of containing the
Scorched Stone
Pet.
If you are hoping to unlock the rest of the Daily Quests and Vendors, you should not buy any of the
Mark of the World Tree
items until everything is unlocked and you have earned
The Molten Front Offensive
.
Here are the rewards you can purchase from
Zen'Vorka
:
Zen'Vorka - Unlocked by
Through the Gates of Hell
Type
Item
Cost
Neck
Nightweaver's Amulet
Neck
Fireheart Necklace
Ring
Matoclaw's Band
Plate Feet
Pyrelord Greaves
Cache
Zen'Vorka's Cache
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Darnassus Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Exodar Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Gnomeregan Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Ironforge Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Stormwind Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Gilneas Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Orgrimmar Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Sen'jin Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Silvermoon Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Thunder Bluff Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Undercity Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Rep Token
Bilgewater Writ of Commendation
0
Mark of the World Tree
Then there are the three Vendors that you have to choose which order you want to unlock them in. Here are the items they sell:
Varlan Highbough - Unlocked by
Calling the Ancients
Type
Item
Cost
Leather Gloves
Aviana's Grips
Mail Feet
Lancer's Greaves
Ring
Spirit Fragment Band
Ring
Nemesis Shell Band
Ring
Lylagar Horn Ring
Trinket
Dwyer's Caber
Relic
Relic of Lo'Gosh
Relic
Relic of Tortolla
Pet
Hyjal Bear Cub
Toy
Mylune's Call
Damek Bloombeard - Unlocked by
Additional Armaments
Type
Item
Cost
Cloth Gloves
Widow's Clutches
Leather Waist
Fireplume Girdle
Mail Feet
Fiery Treads
Plate Hands
Gauntlets of Living Obsidium
Plate Waist
Belt of Living Obsidium
Plate Waist
Rickety Belt
Plate Wrist
Ricket's Gun Show
Ring
Meteorite Ring
Trinket
Ricket's Magnetic Fireball
Blacksmithing Plans
Plans: Brainsplinter
Blacksmithing Plans
Plans: Masterwork Elementium Spellblade
Blacksmithing Plans
Plans: Lightforged Elementium Hammer
Blacksmithing Plans
Plans: Elementium-Edged Scalper
Blacksmithing Plans
Plans: Pyrium Spellward
Blacksmithing Plans
Plans: Unbreakable Guardian
Blacksmithing Plans
Plans: Masterwork Elementium Deathblade
Blacksmithing Plans
Plans: Witch-Hunter's Harvester
Engineering Schematic
Schematic: Flintlocke's Woodchucker
Engineering Schematic
Schematic: Extreme-Impact Hole Puncher
Ayla Shadowstorm - Unlocked by
Filling the Moonwell
Type
Item
Cost
Ring
Band of Glittering Lights
Ring
Moon Blessed Band
Off-Hand
Globe of Moonlight
Trinket
Moonwell Chalice
Trinket
Moonwell Phial
Relic
Relic of Elune's Light
Relic
Relic of Elune's Shadow
Pet
Crimson Lasher
Toy
Mushroom Chair
Leatherworking Pattern
Pattern: Royal Scribe's Satchel
Leatherworking Pattern
Pattern: Triple-Reinforced Mining Bag
Tailoring Pattern
Pattern: Luxurious Silk Gem Bag
While it's a lengthy grind that can't be shortened aside from doing every single Daily Quest every day, there are some unique rewards at the end of it. Which Vendor will you choose to unlock first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
