Should Raid Finder Return in Cataclysm Classic?

I think it would definitely help those that do not want to join raids with guilds or those of us with alts. So yes bring it back out at least open the lock out
yes they should, its a fantastic way for players who are not in raiding guilds to do end game content, and get gear so they could actually get into a guild who does end game content.however, i would make it so that it is 100% the same fight, just not so punishing on mistakes, so when ppl do go on into normal 10 or 25 man they know the fight, and know what and what not to do.
Please never, its a totally not needed difficulty... Better maken a long movie if they want casual gamers to have the content experience... Normal is easy enough to get a raid experience... And I played a lot of LFR... This isnt a raid experience....
Don't add LFR, it's been detrimental to the design of the game and necessitating even wider power gaps in each tier/phase of an expansion. If you want to add anything, add back Skirmishes, add solo shuffle or solo queue (1 round) 3v3 arena, add cross-realm, fix cross-realm dungeon finder to not be realm/region locked (OCE is stuck on OCE for example), and allow for cross-faction rated instanced PVP (arenas and RBGs).
It is the first steps of the game being ruined, no. Leave it out, never approach it.
For me raidfinder is a hard "no" - it was one of the reasons that took the joy of raiding away for me back in the original. In addition, I don't see any justification for it. The reasoning back then, I believe, is that the devs wanted everyone to have a chance to experience the raid content. That was, of course, a valid reason back then. This has changed, I believe, with PuGs being much stronger, so everyone who want to should be able to clear the raids in normal difficulty. If, for some reason they decide to bring raidfinder back, I'd at least hope they don't make it effectively mandatory for regular raiders. Back then the set-boni and some items like trinkets in a new raid tier were massive upgrades, so it was practically mandatory to run Raidfinder simply for another chance at these items. Sharing a lockout with normal/heroic would be an easy option, otherwise change the loot.
Weird. I've no interest in Classic WoW, but why not bring LFR back? It's good content for casuals. I guess some players don't like it, because it means they can't police the activity of others, but there's no reason not to add it.
Yes it should, Anything that hinders elitism and gatekeeping is good for the game.Newly leveled players/alternative characters should have a chance to see the raid and get some gear.
Raid finder helped introduce new players to raiding or help alts and returning players to catch up on gear and thats about it. It is no different from RDF and such. There is absolutely no reason to dislike it and the people who do usually have disposable arguments against it or just bad experience, which is understandable raid finder usually attracted the previously mentioned newbies or undergeared people but these people will join your pugs anyway so whats the difference?
What happened to "no changes" crowd suddenly wanting changes. lul
Players are already divided between these that do gdkps (you always get something from raid - be it gear or gold)or guild raids which suffer from gdkpsEveryone will rather go gdkp then join casual guild.If LFR will be implemented there wont be any reason to even have guilds so pls don't
Honestly, I really don't care either way.LFR was good in the sense that it could teach people mechanics. It allowed a degree of catch up and could help people learn to be better both at the game and their class.On the other hand, LFR was NOTORIOUS for people rolling need on things they didn't need at all and other various toxic behaviors. People running LFR for Trinkets, only to see someone with better snag it up and pass it off to a friend (or someone that paid gold for it) because "&*!@ you that's why"
Yes it should.LFR is mainly used for alts. Y’all act like lfr is gonna replace heroics…
Sounds like an awful take. It was one of the major features of cata. Furthermore lets not pretend that there is no demand for an LFR or an alternative story mode...
Game started to fall down after LFR so i hope vocal minorty wont get their say over this.
NO
Yes they should. That's not event a question. We need to have an option to not being dependent of guilds.If you tag LFR, you kill a normal ou hm boss and you get the loot you deserve what's the problem ?