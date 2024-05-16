Cataclysm Classic Developer Interview with Crix

absolute bad decision with Archaeology
Absolutely terrible decision about the raid nerfs. Basically everyone I've talked who has come back to classic, came back for the challenging dungeons/raids. Feels like the Dev team/Blizzard doesn't care about the people who actually are playing Cata Classic. They just care about potential players leaving SoD since that ship is sinking (due to poor decisions by the Dev team/blizz). I get that they're a business and need to make money, create growth, etc, but plenty of businesses in the industry do that without screwing over their core audience for their product.
How does one improve oneself if the jump from N to H is like night and day?"OH JUST DO NORMAL MODES THATS FOR YOU CASUAL PEOPLE"Different note: I do wish they'd snag a month or two off of Dragon Soul and give it to Firelands. Never understood why FL is going to be so short, FL was a great instance.
Put MORE DROP LOOT PER BOSS PLEASE.I'm tired to do 3-4 months the same raid and being only 70% BIS when the next tier came out. This is unfun, particulary in a time when Warcraftlogs drive the game for everyone.And you said that people love to farm archeo ? Wtf ? You are SO DISCONNECTED OF THE COMMUNITY THIS IS UNREAL.
Not having Pterrodax Hatchling at 450 is a clown decision.The take on "yellow circles being fun" is a clown decision.Archaeology being a "grind" and that being fun is a clown decision.I highly doubt ANY of the devs have but any sort of considerable grind hours into archaeology - being over 300-400 total solves.I'm currently at 1250+ total solves and 650+ being troll without seeing the sword.Then you see the streamers get it in 60-70 solves or some even getting two swords in under both 100 solves.Such a bad take from the devs.