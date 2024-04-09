Raiding in Cataclysm - Raid Lockouts Based on Bosses

Win for blizzard. Keep it this way thanks!
Yeah, so nothing noteworthy, it's been like this in old cata as well. But what about heroic? Heroic used to be strict lock based so you cannot switch to other raids or between 10 and 25 versions. So once you killed a heroic boss on 10 player, you had to stay on 10 player and you had to stay with the raid that got the ID.
Is this the same system as in retail? You can rekill bosses but you won't get loot?
Sounds positive it it really means you can switch to 25 or 10, heroic or normal since back in the original cata if I recall right if you did 25 you were locked to 25 that week and same applied to heroic or normal.So in my opinion positive change right now I see a problem with pre-patch event :O since it's 1/3 of time it was back in the day.