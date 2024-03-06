Potential Uprezzed Graphics Datamined for Cataclysm Classic

Oh, the option to enable HD textures has been mentioned in a post announcement interview and it's even properly named in the client as 'new' so this is most likely a proper feature.
Be honest, were you able to keep a straight face when you typed WoD classic?
I wonder if they'll update the view distance like in retail
You know the world has gone mad when WOD classic is even a remote possibility
Finally some good news. holy &*!@ classic looking like garbage is so off putting
Bro i really hope for improved graphics in the old versions.
I cant wait for Legion Classic lol ;p The way things are going....
Yes please! I am playing WoW on a 4070 and I would love the option to play with HD or Retail-esque graphics for Cata-MoP-WoD-Legion...
Wod classic? Legion classic? It is crazy how low the expectations are nowadays compared to just a few years ago. It seems any kind of rehashment will do it nowadays. Thats exactly what led to the F-- tier expansions like DF or F tier ones like SL.
You know, I always wondered why they didn't allow the high res models as an option in Classic or at the very least SoD.I mean, we have improved graphics as it is. We can enable ray tracing shadows, reflective pretty water with ripples and whatnot and it is optional, if you want the game to look like 2004 classic you can just set the graphics to 3 and it will be so.Very weird that they arbitrarily limit the character models specifically.
Can't wait for Battle for Azeroth classic or Shadowlands classic...