New Store Items Available in Classic - Previous Deluxe Edition Toys, Auspicious Arborwyrm Mount

Auspicious Arborwyrm mount

Kalu'ak Whalebone Glider mount

Re-Awakened Phase-Hunter mount

Pebble the Penguin (Pebble's Pebble) pet

Dark Portal Hearthstone Effect

Fishspeaker's Lucky Lure toy

Path of Illidan toy

The WoW Classic shop has opened its doors with a variety of items for your Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Cataclysm Classic collections*.Here’s what’s currently in the shop inventory:Visit the Battle.net Shop or the in-game shop to purchase.*WoW Classic Shop items only available in WoW Classic progression realms.