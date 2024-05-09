New Store Items Available in Classic - Previous Deluxe Edition Toys, Auspicious Arborwyrm Mount

The WoW Classic shop has opened its doors with a variety of items for your Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Cataclysm Classic collections*.
Here’s what’s currently in the shop inventory:
- Auspicious Arborwyrm mount
- Kalu'ak Whalebone Glider mount
- Re-Awakened Phase-Hunter mount
- Pebble the Penguin (Pebble's Pebble) pet
- Dark Portal Hearthstone Effect
- Fishspeaker's Lucky Lure toy
- Path of Illidan toy
Visit the Battle.net Shop
or the in-game shop to purchase.
*WoW Classic Shop items only available in WoW Classic progression realms.