Join the Cataclysm Classic Welcome Back Weekend May 9-13

Cataclysm Classic™ is nearly here, and you and your allies can prepare to embark on a new adventure. This weekend, we're giving all players with inactive World of Warcraft® accounts full access to the World of Warcraft Classic progression realms* and the characters on those realms without a subscription or Game Time.

Gather your friends and get started on a new journey through the Cataclysm Classic pre-expansion patch and a changed Azeroth, risen from the fires of destruction. Play as a goblin or worgen, customize your appearance with transmogrification, and revel in new quality of life changes to enhance your time—including faster leveling in Outlands and Northrend, better Dungeon Finder, improved Collections UI, and more!

Rejoin your guild, rally your comrades, and prepare to face new challenges. Cataclysm Classic launches on May 20, 2024, at 3 p.m. PDT worldwide.

Need Help Logging Back In?

Download the Battle.net® desktop app

Launch the app and log in to your account. Need to recover your account information?

Within the app, click on the World of Warcraft tab, then either Install or Update. Latest system requirements

When the installation or update is complete, click Play.

Play free through May 13, 2024, at 10:00 am PDT!

Ignite Your Cataclysm Classic Journey with Fiery Upgrades

Cataclysm Classic will require only a WoW® subscription or Game Time to play. However, these optional upgrades can heat up your experience during your adventures in Azeroth.

BLAZING HEROIC PACK

The Blazing Heroic Pack includes Lil’ Wrathion pet for both WoW Classic progression2 and modern World of Warcraft characters3, the Avatar of Flame flying mount2 for WoW Classic progression characters, and a Runebound Firelord flying mount for modern World of Warcraft characters. WoW Classic progression characters will also enjoy Hammer Regalia Transmog Set and Town-In-A-Box Starter Set toy .

BLAZING EPIC UPGRADE

The Blazing Epic Upgrade includes everything in the Blazing Heroic Pack, plus a Level 80 Character Boost and 30 days of Game Time.

