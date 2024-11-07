This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Firelands Raid is Now Live in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 55 min ago
by
Serenl
The Firelands Raid is now live in Cataclysm Classic, and the Race to
Firelands
World First is officially underway!
Firelands Raid Overview - Cataclysm Classic
Our guide will give you a full overview of Firelands. From boss strategies to loot and how to get your hands on Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa's Rest!
Heroic Ragnaros Awaits
The Tier 11 Race to World First, back at the end of May was won by
Progress
on Gehennas EU, with
Numen
just 5 minutes behind and
POLAR
1 minute behind them. Who do you think will lead tonight? Let us know in the comments down below!
