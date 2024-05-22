This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Every New Zone Released With Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
50 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
In addition to the two Zones released during the pre-patch (The Lost Isles and Gilneas), the release of Cataclysm Classic also makes 6 new zones available! But what is significant about these new zones? We break it down in this Zone Overview!
Mount Hyjal
Mount Hyjal is one of the first new zones that players will step into at the beginning of their Cataclysm Classic journey. Mount Hyjal offers quests for players who are around levels 80-82 and leads to the new Blackrock Caverns Dungeon.
In Mount Hyjal, players will be able to gain reputation with the Guardians of Hyjal. Notable rewards from the Guardians of Hyjal include
Wrap of the Great Turtle
,
Belt of the Ferocious Wolf
, and the
Arcanum of Hyjal
head enchant.
Mount Hyjal Zone Overview Guide
Vashj'ir
Vashj'ir is another option for players to begin their level 80-85 leveling journey. This zone is particularly unique since it is the first zone ever featured in World of Warcraft to be completely submerged underwater. Luckily, players will be granted aquatic mounts and unlimited water-breathing to help them take on this level 80-82 zone.
Vashj'ir will eventually lead players to the similarly-themed Throne of the Tides Dungeon. This zone will give players the opportunity to increase their reputation with The Earthen Ring, who offer
Flamebloom Gloves
,
Signet of the Elder Council
, and the
Arcanum of the Earthen Ring
head enchant.
Vashj'ir Zone Overview Guide
Deepholm
After completing one of the starting zones, players will make their way to Deepholm! Primarily targetting players who are level 82-83, Deepholm also leads to The Stonecore Dungeon.
After completing a lengthy quest chain, players will unlock the Therazane daily quest hub. Increasing your reputation with Therazane will grant access to shoulder enchants such as
Greater Inscription of Charged Lodestone
,
Greater Inscription of Shattered Crystal
, and
Greater Inscription of Unbreakable Quartz
.
Deepholm Zone Overview Guide
Uldum
Previously locked behind the mysterious gigantic doors at the southern end of Tanaris, Uldum has been revealed with the Shattering of Azeroth! This zone offers level 83-84 quests, leads to three Dungeons; Halls of Origination, Lost City of the Tol'vir, & Vortex Pinnacle, and houses one of the first Raids in Phase 1 of Cataclysm Classic - Throne of the Four Winds!
In Uldum, players will be able to gain reputation with The Ramkahen, who offer
Sandguard Bracers
, the
Arcanum of the Ramkahen
head enchant, and the
Reins of the Tan Riding Camel
&
Reins of the Brown Riding Camel
mounts.
Uldum Zone Overview Guide
Twilight Highlands
Twilight Highlands is the final leveling zone of Cataclysm Classic, offering quests from levels 84-85. While many players may end their leveling journies here, the zone also leads to the Grim Batol Dungeon and eventually The Bastion of Twilight Raid.
In Twilight Highlands, players will gain reputation with either the
Wildhammer Clan
or
Dragonmaw Clan
, both of which offer a Head Enchant for Strength-focused specializations, the
Arcanum of the Wildhammer
and
Arcanum of the Dragonmaw
, respectively.
Twilight Highlands Zone Overview Guide
Tol Barad
Finally, upon reaching level 85, players will gain access to the Tol Barad PvP Zone. Similar to Wintergrasp, players will be able to hunt rare mobs, complete daily quests, and PvP to their heart's content, all while gaining reputation with either the
Baradin's Wardens
or
Hellscream's Reach
.
These new PvP factions offer a new Trinket for every Specialization, once players have reached Exalted reputation:
Impatience of Youth
- used by Strength DPS
Mandala of Stirring Patterns
- used by Healers
Mirror of Broken Images
- used by Tanks
Stump of Time
- used by Intellect DPS
Unsolvable Riddle
- used by Agility DPS
Tol Barad Zone Overview Guide
Which zone are you most looking forward to spending time in during Cataclysm Classic? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
needforsneed
on 2024-05-22T14:13:40-05:00
Wow, very cool! Thanks for the info
1
