Cataclysm Classic: Rage of the Firelands Update Arrives on October 29; Firelands Raid on November 7

Calling defenders of Azeroth to brave the inferno and push back against Ragnaros and his wayward loyalists—the Rage of the Firelands update arrives on October 29, followed by the Firelands Raid on November 7.

The Rage of the Firelands content update will burn an indelible mark in Azeroth's history. Take on the new Elemental Bonds questline, and increase the challenges for powerful rewards with the new Elemental Rune Dungeons: Protocol Inferno difficulty option available for all Heroic dungeons. Then, soon after the update, the legendary Firelands Raid arrives with its Raid tier armor and weapons, two new mounts, Achievements, and seven unique boss encounters.

This will also be the stop for Druid, Mage, Priest, Shaman, or Warlock in their quest to build the legendary staff Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa's Rest, a weapon of unsurpassed quality that requires a spectacular effort to construct. Like the Shadowmourne questline in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, adjustments have been made to make Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa's Rest, faster to acquire on both 10 and 25-player raid sizes.

Arriving October 29: Kick Your Graphics Up a Notch

The Rage of the Firelands update includes a way for players to turn on High-Definition Textures as an option, providing enhanced visual fidelity to many textures in the game. This allows for a revitalized world while preserving its classic aesthetics.



Before

After

Arriving November 7: Feel the Burn in the Firelands Raid

Normal : 378–384

: 378–384 Heroic: 391–397

Without warning, Ragnaros's armies surged toward Mount Hyjal, intent on burning the World Tree of Nordrassil. In the ensuing conflict, many brave heroes perished. By their noble sacrifices, the impossible was achieved—the Guardians of Hyjal pushed Ragnaros's minions back into the Firelands.

The battle to protect Hyjal still rages inside Ragnaros's smoldering realm. As territory is gained and Azeroth's champions edge closer to the Firelands' inner sanctums, a monumental task lies ahead.

A Band of Bosses to Beat

Entrenched around Ragnaros's lair—Sulfuron Keep—are his most loyal servants, including the Druids of the Flame. Should Ragnaros succeed in destroying Nordrassil, Azeroth will suffer a blow from which it may never recover.

The Rage of the Firelands content update offers courageous champions an opportunity to storm into this Elemental Plane to turn the tide in the Firelands, where six unique bosses stand between you and the reinvigorated Ragnaros.

Beth'tilac, The Red Widow Her fiery webs reach far overhead, daring her adversaries to face their fears of spiders and heights. Take hold of her webs, climb into her domain, and find a way to thwart her evil designs. Lord Rhyolith Heroes face a difficult challenge: attack this massive magma giant's bulk while forcing him to move against his will among volcanic eruptions that ultimately spell his doom. Or yours if you're not careful.

Alysrazor Are you ready to fly the fiery skies? Take a leap of faith when you catch her singed feathers and use them to soar above the fiery inferno or become engulfed in fierce flames at the whim of this swift firehawk. Shannox The ferocious flamewakers of this Elemental Plane are terrifying enough, but Shannox has brought additional defense. Find a way to deal with this mighty hunter and his blazing pets before he burns you to a crisp.

Baleroc, The Gatekeeper Baleroc stands before the gate to Sulfuron Keep amidst a river of combustion that serves as the Sulfuron moat. Bring down this towering elemental monstrosity and charge into Ragnaros's blistering domain. Majordomo Staghelm, Archdruid of the Flame Ragnaros's latest chief lieutenant stands before the door to his master's chamber in Sulfuron Keep. Majordomo Staghelm's treasonous efforts will all come to a head before the very seat of his new master.

Defeat his guardians, and a memorable battle with the enraged Ragnaros awaits you in his chamber. Ragnaros's Normal and Heroic modes offer two completely different encounters for raiders to conquer.

Fiery Loot for the Brave

Tantalizing rewards await those who brave the heat and defeat the lords of the Firelands, including:

Alysrazor has a chance to drop Flametalon of Alysrazor.

Ragnaros has a chance to drop Smoldering Egg of Millagazor on Normal and guaranteed on Heroic.

Are you prepared to face the flames in Rage of the Firelands?