Cataclysm Classic 'Impossible Odds' High Definition Key Art
Cata
Posted
7 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released high-definition key art for Cataclysm Classic, featuring a team of adventurers fighting against Ragnaros, Cho'gall, and Al'Akir!
Several download options can be found alongside the special event logo and several in-game previews in the
Blizzard Press Center
.
Key Art
Logo
Zones
Dungeons
Raids
