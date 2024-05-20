This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes - Vashj’ir Portal Open to All, Ancient Hysteria Renamed, Combustion Fixed
Cata
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Cataclysm Classic that allows players to use their faction's portal to
Vashj'ir
without completing the previously required quest, renamed Hunter's
Ancient Hysteria
to Primal Rage, and corrected Mage's Combustion.
Hotfixes
May 20, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Players may skip directly to the beginning of
Vashj'ir
using a portal in their respective cities.
"
Vashj'ir
: Call of Duty" will remain available to players who skipped directly to "
Sea Legs
".
Hunter
Ancient Hysteria
from Hunter Core Hound pets has been renamed Primal Rage. The debuff it causes has been renamed from Insanity to
Fatigued
.
Fixed a bug preventing pets from displaying in the Stable as intended.
Mage
When Combustion gains damage from Ignite, that Ignite damage will not get increased a second time from Fire Mage Mastery Flashburn. It was already increased once by
Flashburn
when first applied.
1
Comment by
Gazagoblin
on 2024-05-20T20:40:19-05:00
zelda water temple vibes
1
