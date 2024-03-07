Cataclysm Classic Beta Testing and Known Issues

So...what CAN we even do? XD
so basically were next level bug testers to see if we can even log in lol
Not bravo company!
Paying players paying to work as Blizzard's game testers.
So it's actually an alpha instead of a beta
I think at first they will test for the pre patch and they will slowly add more players and features to test.
One of my greatest griefs against 'modern' blizzard was their "fruit crusade" back in Shadowlands. While I find the removal of paintings, emotes and so on silly at best, cynical and delusional at worst. What I truly hated is that they had the time to censor Cataclysm quests that have been glitchy or entirely broken for over a decade in retail, but fixing them? seemingly that would have taken away way too much time and resources.That said, I might not really care about Cataclysm classic, but I truly hope they take the time to fix at least some of these old quests and copy said effort to retail now that they're gonna become live content again.
Oh god. They heard the playerbase demanding content and this is what they had to offer.I'm sure the dozen people intending to play Cataclysm classic are thrilled but call me when MOP classic arrives.
D4 Devs did this
I hope there's something the streamers can do how else will they get viewers?
Imagine pre purchasing Cata and War Within and not getting an invite.Same old same old.. Streamers and content creators always get the preferred treatment over normal customers.W/e ill be glad to not participate in Cata and ill relish in the fact that it will have a ^&*! launch filled with bugs.