Bloodthirsty Honor Vendor Now Available in Stormwind - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
2 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Earlier today
, Blizzard received reports that the PvP Vendors who offer level 85 Bloodthirsty (iLvl 352) gear were missing from the Stormwind War Room. Now, Blizzard has confirmed that the vendors have returned to their stations to offer their PvP rewards.
The vendors are now in-game.
