Blizzard Working to Fix Missing PvP Honor Vendors - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
3 hr 23 min ago
by
PopularTopular
As players have begun reaching level 85 in Cataclysm Classic, they've noticed that the PvP Vendors who offer level 85 Bloodthirsty (iLvl 352) gear are missing. Blizzard is aware of this issue and they are working to spawn the PvP vendors soon.
There is no honor vendor for level 85 Bloodthirsty gear in the Stormwind War Room. Please add so we can spend our cap and start farming honor!
We’ve got an issue that we’re working to fix.
We plan to spawn the PvP vendors selling Bloodthirsty (iLvl 352) gear as soon as we can.
1
Comment by
Ynoga
on 2024-05-21T16:28:22-05:00
What about new Engineering tinkers? They don't work.
1
