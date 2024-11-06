Blood Death Knight Tanks 13/13HC in Cloth Gear - Is Tanking Imbalanced in Cataclysm Classic?



Okay, so why Clothyani? Well, just sort of a commentary on how broken Blood DK is at the moment, and perhaps a bit of a nudge towards Blizzard to give some love to the block tanks. They stated before the expansion that they'd be keeping a close eye on the tuning and participation of certain classes, and even so, prot warrior is boasting a representation in heroic raiding that's below 5%, and even now in Phase 3, no suggestion has been made to address this imbalance.

