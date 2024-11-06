Blood Death Knight Tanks 13/13HC in Cloth Gear - Is Tanking Imbalanced in Cataclysm Classic?

Amazing, what an incredible journey.
Wtf
Block tanks def need some love. Im really glad Blizz is on top of things. Scottyj needs to make a video so devs can copy paste the solution.
funny ^^ its always DKs who bring the stories that give us a good chuckle. I fondly remember "all dks Ragnaros HC" during OG catclysm, where they healed each other with death coils during lichborne and so on. Creativity and class pride should always be rewarded, well played!
The funny thing about WoW tanking is that no type of armor protects you from boulder-sized fists or weapons the size of tractor trailers, but tanks deal with it anyways. Reminds me of when Naowh’s Warrior tanked DF stuff naked.
Just boom cata/mop and focus on classic +
thats how they did it back in cata too, lol