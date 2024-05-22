Blizzard Announces Cataclysm Classic Speedrun Challenge & Arena Tournament

Cataclysm® Classic™ is here, which means it is time for more events!

This June is the Dragonslayer Challenge, where teams race through raids and dungeons. Then, the Cataclysm Arena Tournament, where top combatants will again test their mettle in an open bracket.

Dragonslayer Challenge

While many adventurers have conquered Blackwing Descent before, few are as fast and efficient as two of the top speedrunning guilds: Progress (EU - Gehennas) and None of the Above (EU - Gehennas).

But what if they didn’t have all the best items and near-unlimited time to gear up? The Dragonslayer Challenge gives these two guilds basic level 85 characters, limited time to gear up, and forces them to speedrun through Blackwing Descent.

Can these guilds conquer the challenge?

Watch them take on the Dragonslayer Challenge on June 8–9 live on YouTube and Twitch.

Cataclysm Arena Tournament

Prepare for the ultimate showdown in the 2024 Cataclysm Arena Tournament! This is your chance to witness the top players from Europe and North America battle for glory and a combined prize pool of $50,000 (USD). Don’t miss this event on June 14–16, live on YouTube and Twitch.

Don’t just watch the action; be a part of it! Sign-ups for the Cataclysm Arena Tournament are open until June 7 at 10:00 am PDT. Visit Raider.io for more details on Europe and North America. Stay updated with WoW Esports on Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch, and check out the WoW Classic website for all the latest news as we return to a changed Azeroth!