Sign Up for the Cataclysm Classic Beta

Reignite the fire early when you sign up to play World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic™ Beta before it hits the servers in 2024!
Sign Up Now!
From the fires of destruction, a new Azeroth arises. Following Deathwing the Destroyer's cataclysmic entrance, which left a festering wound across Azeroth, heroes are called once again to experience a dramatically reforged Azeroth and defend it from utter devastation.
Players can tackle this milestone expansion again with new quality-of-life changes, including a faster content cadence, improved leveling experience, expanded Collections UI, and more!
Access to Cataclysm Classic will be included with a World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time. A cache of amenities awaits those who pursue the Blazing Epic Upgrade, including a Level 80 Character Boost, Ragnaros-inspired mount, Lil'Wrathion pet, and more!
Upgrade Today!
*Available on or before August 31, 2024. Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time.