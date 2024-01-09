This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Ruby Sanctum Guides on Wowhead - WotLK Classic
Wrath
Posted
2 hr 27 min ago
by
Rokman
The Ruby Sanctum
releases on
Thursday, January 11 at 3 PM PST
and we've prepared guides to help you defeat the final encounter in Wrath of the Lich King Classic! The Ruby Sanctum is an extension to the Wyrmrest Temple dragonflight Sanctum raids. Sacred grounds of the red dragons, the Ruby Sanctum was invaded by the Twilight dragonflight. It is the very last raid of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, and while it only has one boss it carries a lot of significance.
Ruby Sanctum Overview
Ruby Sanctum Loot & Achievements Guides
The Ruby Sanctum has 3 mini-bosses,
Baltharus the Warborn
,
General Zarithrian
, and
Saviana Ragefire
, as well as one actual boss,
Halion
. All of which drop
Emblem of Frost
, but only
Halion
drops any actual raid loot.
As for Achievements, there are only kill achievements in Ruby Sanctum. These are automatically awarded when boss encounters, or a cohesive set of boss encounters, are defeated. There is nothing special that needs to be done beyond defeating the bosses. In this case you will only need to kill
Halion
to earn your points.
Ruby Sanctum Loot Guide
Ruby Sanctum Achievements Guide
Ruby Sanctum Boss Strategy Guides
Halion
is the only boss of the new
The Ruby Sanctum
raid. It's an easy-to-understand encounter with few mechanics that repeat throughout each phase of the fight.
From 100% to 75% HP, you will be fighting
Halion
in the material realm of
The Ruby Sanctum
and upon reaching 75% HP you will have to follow the dragon in the twilight realm via a portal. Once
Halion
is brought down to 50% HP, he will appear in both the material and the twilight realms and your raid will have to split to damage both copies at a similar pace for the remainder of the fight. For a full breakdown, check out our guide below --
Halion
