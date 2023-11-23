Icecrown Citadel PvP Flagging Issues Fix - WotLK Classic





Hey all, I have an update.



The intended behavior is for there to be no PVP flags inside of instances since that can and has caused issues with dungeon groups. For now, though, we’re implementing a bandaid fix so that everyone on PVP servers is again flagged for PVP inside of instances. This will restore the original behavior in Icecrown Citadel so that if you’re on a PVP server, you don’t have half your raid flagged and half not flagged. We’re going to work on the real fix in the coming days.



From this point forward, any new Icecrown Citadel instances started up on PVP servers will have everyone inside them PVP flagged. If you’re currently inside ICC, have everyone in your raid group leave the instance and then have the raid leader right-click their portrait and select “Reset all instances”.



If that doesn’t resolve the issue for your group, have everyone leave Icecrown Citadel for at least 30 minutes to shut down your instance. Then, when you zone back in, you’ll have picked up the fix.

