Hotfix for PvP Piercing Shots, Deep Wounds, Ignite - Wotlk Classic
Wrath
Posted
2 hr 39 min ago
by
Rokman
Blizzard has implemented a hotfix to Wrath of the Lich King Classic addressing PvP damage from Piercing Shots, Deep Wounds, and Ignite.
March 12, 2024
Wrath of the Lich King Classic
Fixed an issue with Piercing Shots, Deep Wounds, and Ignite that causes them to sometimes do too much damage to players.
1
Comment by
Artek88
on 2024-03-12T16:46:48-05:00
when fix to icc buff remaining on pets?
Comment by
LarsKochen
on 2024-03-12T17:01:03-05:00
so this was for entire extension and now fix, what a joke
1
