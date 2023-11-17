Distance Check API Change Potentially Coming Next Year - WoW Classic

Greetings,Just for clarification, we don’t plan to make this API adjustment to Classic Era or Wrath Classic at this time. We will be reviewing this adjustment for potential inclusion in our next Era Patch (1.15.1) and Wrath/Cata Classic (4.4.0) which will both arrive sometime next year, but we don’t intend to pick up this adjustment at this time. This isn’t something we’d want to pick up mid-raid tier while guilds are progressing in ICC.Thank you!