This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Blizzard CDN Updated with Cataclysm Patch 4.4 - Cataclysm Classic
Wrath
Posted
3 hr 41 min ago
by
Rokman
A Cataclysm Classic Patch 4.4 Build was updated to the Blizzard Content Delivery Network, in preparation for the Cataclysm Classic Beta. According to the
2024 Roadmap for WoW Classic
, Blizzard plans to have the Cataclysm Classic Beta in early 2024. If you'd like to participate in the Cataclysm Classic Beta,
be sure to Sign-Up on Battle.net
.
: Patch Sniffer detected changes
WoW Vendor wowv 4.4.0.52635 (encrypted with wowvendor): version changed 1.15.0.51638 -> 4.4.0.52635
CDNConfig hash changes: wowv, wowv2, wowv3, wowv4
2024 WoW Classic Roadmap
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 5 Comments
Hide 5 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
cantstopwontstop
on 2023-12-19T19:26:02-06:00
I was there when Cata was current and I would never want to go back.
Comment by
GimlixD
on 2023-12-19T19:28:41-06:00
I was there when Cata was current and I would never want to go back.
Cata was pretty good expansion overall, was basically simple xpac but great to experience all tho it was better to experience it during 2010-2012 then 2024.
Comment by
papatranq
on 2023-12-19T19:44:42-06:00
C Deez Nuts
Comment by
Soeroah
on 2023-12-19T20:11:02-06:00
I was there when Cata was current and I would never want to go back.
Funnily enough that's what I feel about Classic
Comment by
Xoro
on 2023-12-19T20:28:29-06:00
I was there when Cata was current and I would never want to go back.
summed up wotlk nicely there
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News