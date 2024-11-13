Fresh Classic Servers Will Progress Through The Burning Crusade

oh... nice....
Ill play again <3
until they decide to keep pushing to wotlk
Hopefully A) they also do at least one RP/RP-PVP and B) They don't add like two dozen servers resulting in yet again dead and 90% imbalanced servers like the first time around.
So that's it? We're not taking anything from SoD? Just re-re-releasing the same thing? Even though until TBC there are literally specs that are borderline useless? Whelp, paladins better get used to wearing dresses again.
i just hope we get atleast to choose to stay in TBC afterward. i dont want to move to wrath and then cata, i just wana play TBC, PLEASE LET US STAY IN TBC BLIZZARD.
fresh servers are gonna flop so hard...nobody wants to go through that nightmare again, unless they buff other classes and make them tolerable to play.
If they do a sort of SoD style TBC experience, I will be excited for it. Or if they add new content to TBC in general. Otherwise, TBC is not all that fun for me! Happy for those that enjoy it!
Ah well, it will be time to get my heart broken for a third time. TBC will no doubt progress to Wrath and there will not be TBC servers for those of us who who just want to play TBC.They have used the dreaded "improved quality of life" phrase for the pre-cursor Classic fresh servers. This is code for dumbing down and bringing Classic realms closer to retail.
Thanks, i pass. TBC is one of the worst expansions. Vanilla is way better. But have fun to everyone who loves TBC.
I was kinda looking forward to seeing SoD move to TBC and maybe Wrath, even if they re-brand vanilla SoD to Classic plus
Wake me up when its Ulduar again.
I was really itching for this and I hope people play it in high enough numbers. There is just something special in Vanilla and TBC is a nice outro.