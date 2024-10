Zekvir’s Lair no longer rewards Great Vault credit.

Addressed an issue with Special Assignment World Quests rewarding additional Great Vault credit.

With the weekly reset in each region, we’re making the following adjustments to the Great Vault’s unlocks from Delves:With the first change, we’re ending the impulse to fill up the Great Vault bottom row via only quick Zekvir runs, and the second change was a bug and was not intended.