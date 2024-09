Zekvir's Lair Delve Tuning: Nerfs to Health, Damage, and Adds

Zekvir’s Lair

Zekvir’s damage and health has been reduced for both difficulties.

Horrendous Roar is now a 2.5 second cast time for both difficulties (was 2.4 seconds and 2.25 seconds).

Web Terror’s hatch time increased.

Web Terror’s Web Blast cast time increased.

Web Terrors now spawn randomly in the room rather than based off of Zek’vir’s current position.

Spittle and Regenerating Carapace’s recast times now change while solo to better match each specialization’s interrupt cooldowns.

Fixed an issue where Web Terrors would not despawn when the encounter ended.

With hotfixes that have just gone live on all realms, we’ve adjusted the difficulty of the Zekvir Delve.We’ll include these changes in our next hotfixes update