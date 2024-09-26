Zekvir's Lair Delve Tuning: Nerfs to Health, Damage, and Adds

With hotfixes that have just gone live on all realms, we’ve adjusted the difficulty of the Zekvir Delve.Delves
- Zekvir’s Lair
- Zekvir’s damage and health has been reduced for both difficulties.
- Horrendous Roar is now a 2.5 second cast time for both difficulties (was 2.4 seconds and 2.25 seconds).
- Web Terror’s hatch time increased.
- Web Terror’s Web Blast cast time increased.
- Web Terrors now spawn randomly in the room rather than based off of Zek’vir’s current position.
- Spittle and Regenerating Carapace’s recast times now change while solo to better match each specialization’s interrupt cooldowns.
- Fixed an issue where Web Terrors would not despawn when the encounter ended.
We’ll include these changes in our next hotfixes update
.