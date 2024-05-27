This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Zandalari Troll Farm in MoP Remix - Hyperspawning Isle of Thunder
Live
Posted
19 seconds ago
by
Squishei
Players have discovered a new hyperspawning farm on the Isle of Thunder.
This farm is located on the Isle of Thunder. Players head to Stormsea landing and start to Hyperspawn
Zandalari Conscript
s for Bronze and Threads!
Zandalari Troll Farm
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News