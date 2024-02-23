This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Xelnath Post-Mortem: Redesigning Warlocks in Mists of Pandaria
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
Finishing a story five years in the making, former World of Warcraft game designer Alexander Brazier (aka Xelnath) shares the chaotic tale of the famous Warlock class redesign in Mists of Pandaria, from Burning Embers to Dark Apotheosis and every wild idea in-between!
Told through post-mortem examinations of lessons learned from over twenty years of experience in the video game industry, including work on World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Ori & the Will of the Wisps, and other AAA projects, Brazier shares an intimate view of a process rarely seen by players - the successes, failures, and sometimes wildly impractical ideas that shape game design.
Part 1: Redefining the ClassPart 2: A Novel Resource SystemPart 3: Going Wild
One of the most polarizing yet successful redesigns in World of Warcraft history, Mists of Pandaria overhauled virtually every aspect of what had become the
least played class in the game
, introducing new unique gameplay elements for all three Warlock specializations. While the first chapter of this story, which includes the origin of the secretive Black Harvest player council, was
released several years ago
, the tale has now been concluded with a review of the
chaotic journey to redesign Demonology
- from Pikmin-inspired Wild Imps, to Warlock players swapping perspectives with their pet, and even completely redesigning melee combat in order to create a fast and mobile Metamorphosis driven fighter that's suspiciously reminiscent of today's Demon Hunter...
While these concepts and a serious attempt to turn Demonology into a full-fledged tank specialization complete with taunts and survivability cooldowns were ultimately scrapped, that iterative process led to the development of Dark Apotheosis - creating a unique and memorable experience for the tough and tanky demonic class fantasy.
Dark Apotheosis allowed Demonology Warlocks to remain permanently in Metamorphosis, trading damage for dramatically stronger defensive capability.
Though his passion project ultimately led to parting ways with Blizzard, these post-mortems offer an insightful look at the creative process which remains valuable today, allowing us to appreciate the intricate changes that have shaped class and game identity over the last two decades. Several anecdotes along the way also add a personal touch, with familiar names like Greg Street, Jeff Kaplan, Chris Kaleiki, and Ion Hazzikostas featured throughout. For more intriguing tales of past design, check out
Game Design Skills Post-Mortems
- the three-part series on
creating the Shade of Aran
is a particularly good one!
