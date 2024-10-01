Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound is This Week's Mythic+ Affix

hopefully they don't have too much health...
You missed a copy paste OP. Its not oblivion, its voidbound. (spell link)
20% cdr and 10% healing taken buff is actually poggers
Just wait for the Voidbound Emissaries being unkillable with 4 trillion HP bug for 2-3 days xD
In your text it says 20% cooldown reduction, the buff however increases cooldown recovery rate! Big difference.
Last week's affix was Explosives level terribad, not exactly like those but nonetheless similar level of bad overlaps with mechanics, bad spawning spots, players frustration and overall just as TERRIBLE idea as Explosives.After all, Blizz stayed true to their nature and totally forgot about their words and promises on the philosophy change about affixes as soon as season started.Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound does look like not too bad on the paper, until we see how bad it scales with key levels and if/when it starts deleting your tank followed by rest of the group.