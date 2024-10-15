Xal'atath's Bargain: Oblivion is This Week's Mythic+ Affix

While current Affixes are better than before, this is still the worst of the current affixes
I dont like this Affix. We had very often very bad overlaps.
"Fortified at Level 4The level 4 affix this week is Tyrannical meaning that bosses will be harder! Make sure to check out our Mythic+ boss cheat sheets. The last time we had Xal'atath's Bargain: Oblivion Xal'atath's Bargain: Oblivion, this was paired with Fortified instead.Once you hit level 10, Fortified will be added as well, making it the same as last week."Proofreading is a good thing.
Well at least this week we don't need to hear people say Shaman are OP because they are really not
if you dont like this affix, go play 12s, there are no orbs to soak anymore :>