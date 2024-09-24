Xal'atath's Bargain: Oblivion is This Week's Mythic+ Affix

I wasn't really interested in a rotating affix though. When will Blizzard learn nobody actually wants that?
So pleased they brought back a seasonal affix. Ties M+ into the season theme, otherwise it’s just boring
players "we have having to use CC and interacting with affix" blizzard changes it."omg this will create a strict meta"Blizzard creates new affix exactly like the ones we didn't want.Now everyone complains about not being able to get into dungeons and using their cc/interrupts to deal with affixes they have to interact with lol
m+ atm is overtuned,the novelty has long worn off and the gearing it offers is at the worst state its ever been(and given that the nerfing started back in SL that's saying something)10s are only good for vault, 613s are literal garbage week 3 onwards,and there is zero incentive to push further if you're not an e-peen chaser.The actual state of the supposed most popular pve mode,better invest all our resources into mythic raiding that noone cares about instead.
This affix will be wipetastic in some bosses whenever it overlaps with positional mechanics.