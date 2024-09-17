This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Xal'atath's Bargain: Ascendant is This Week's Mythic+ Affix
Posted
1 hr 29 min ago
Squishei
This week's Mythic+ affix is Xal'atath's Bargain: Ascendant, forcing players to use AoE stops to steal Haste buffs from the enemy!
Season 1 Mythic+ Overview
Affix Basics
Each week, a new Xal'atath Bargain's affix will appear on all Mythic+ keystones starting at level 2.
Tyrannical
and
Fortified
will alternate between levels 4 and 10, and the
Challenger's Peril
affix will always been present at 7+.
Xal'atath's Bargain: Ascendant
This week's +2 affix is
Xal'atath's Bargain: Ascendant
. About every minute in combat, Xal'atath will summon 10 Orbs of Ascendance that cast
Cosmic Ascension
for 6.5 seconds. If the orbs are successful, all enemies in combat will get a stacking 20% movement speed and Haste. However, players can steal the Haste buff by interrupting or CC'ing the Orbs to gain a stacking 2% Haste and movement speed buff. This buff is
party-wide
, so work as a team to stop all the Orbs and get that sweet sweet Haste buff. Similar to Raszageth's Orbs, any hard CC, stun, interrupt, blind, knock, disorient, etc. will work on the Orbs.
Make sure to talent into AoE CC abilities such as
Disorienting Roar
,
Thunderstorm
. Enjoy the new kiss/curse affixes!
Tyrannical at Level 4
The level 4 affix this week is
Tyrannical
meaning that bosses will be harder! Make sure to cheat out our Mythic+ boss cheat sheets.
Once you hit level 10,
Fortified
will be added as well.
