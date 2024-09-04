Xal'atath Special Whispers to Shadow Priests - Campaign Chapter 5 Spoilers

The last line may be to all players, not just S.priest. I got the last voice line while playing my Demo Warlock.
Love fun tid-bits like this, makes for extra immersion, just little extra flavor makes a HUGE difference in the game- and I'm not even a Priest, just love when they do stuff like this!
Not again, that #$%^ was annoying as *!@#
I love this expansion
I wonder what she will say when you bring the knife to her encounters in the future
On my main (warrior), I got the third voice line listed here which says "without cleansing", but I did cleanse the Eye back in BFA. Perhaps Wowhead has the final two flipped here?
I wish the Arathi would have something about Strom'kar, like the Kyrian recognized the Ashbringer. It literally has as much involvement in forming the Arathi Empire as King Thoradin who wielded it, imagine you're an Arathi that knows about the origins of the blade and you see this warrior hacking down nerubians with it, defending one of their walls.
So this confirms Xaltatath is N’zoth
Okay, has any Arcane Mage checked if Aluneth is commenting on the whole Dalaran Shenanigans?Or something else? I know that most of you still keep mogging him :D
I got the "I told you" line but I cleansed the eye.
What about void elves? If Xal can do things to Alleria, void elf players (that are weaker than Alleria) should be influenced by Xal even more than she is.
I got Xal'atath whispers: I told you that you were destined for great things. Rejoice, for you have aided the end of all things.Being a warrior (so not a priest) and did cleanse the eye of N'zoth. Even though it says that you get that if you did not cleanse the eye of N'zoth and you did not get the dagger (so non-priest or priest that didn't do the quest chain in Legion to get the dagger).
The “No Dagger without Cleansing the Eye” is not unique to priests. I got it on my rogue.