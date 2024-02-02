Wrathion Statue Reportedly Cancelled - Preorders Refunded

Wrathion Statue

Height 14" x 9" x 10"

Net weight: 5.84 lbs.

Gross weight: 12.32 lbs.

Carton size: 15.25*13.25*22.625”

Statue requires 2 AA batteries, not included

Wrathion is one of the few uncorrupted black dragons left in the world of Azeroth. The Black Prince was not conceived so much as he was created, the result of the secret experiment combining the power of a Titan artifact and the interference of members of the red dragonflight. Since his hatching, Wrathion has sought to remove the corruption from his dragonflight and to bring the ultimate end to the Old Gods.The Wrathion statue is made of polystone and plastic. This statue includes a light feature within the lava beneath Wrathion's feet as he stands atop the armor of a fallen dragon. The statue is digitally sculpted by renowned Blizzard artists Brian Fay, painted by Lewis Nolting, with creative direction from Korey Regan, Ely Cannon, and Dusty Nolting.Specifications: