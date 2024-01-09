Wrath Timewalking Available This Week Including Ulduar Raid

Yogg-Saron Awaits!

Kazra in Valdrakken has a quest for you. Or, if you forget to pick it up there, you can start it within the Adventure Guide (Shift-J).



Quest requirement: Complete 5 Timewalking dungeons. Rewards: Cache of Amirdrassil Treasures containing one piece of non-tier gear from Normal Vault of the Incarnates.

Ulduar Timewalking is now available and Yogg-Saron – the lucid dream, the monster in your nightmares, and the fiend of a thousand faces – awaits.The Ulduar raid is available throughout the Wrath Timewalking event.The difficulty is set to Normal and, like any Normal level raid, will not be available through Raid Finder.Players level 60 and above are eligible to participate.During Wrath Timewalking, you can assemble a raid group of between 10 and 30 players, travel to Dalaran in Northrend, and speak with Vormu to access a Timewalking version of the Ulduar raid. The raid scales for your group size and your level and gear will be scaled to match the raid’s challenges.Don’t have a regular group? The Group Finder (I) can help. Create your own group in the ‘Premade Groups’ section or search for like-minded adventurers.Looking to withstand the fires of Igniss the Furnace Master? Withstand the terrific tantrum of XT-002 Deconstructor? Or is it your very mind you want to test against the master of nightmares, Yogg-Saron? Opportunity awaits! Inside you can earn transmog sets, the pets you need to earn the Raiding for Leashes IV achievement, and more.All week, open Group Finder () and then select Dungeon Finder and Timewalking in the Type dropdown. When you hit ‘Find Group’, you’ll be matched up with other players and sent to one of the following Heroic dungeons:Azjol-Nerub was an empire of great strength when the Lich King arrived in Northrend. Despite ferocious resistance, however, Scourge forces managed to overtake the subterranean kingdom and slaughter its inhabitants, the nerubians. Scarred by years of war and abandonment, this vast domain is now occupied on two fronts.Desperate to save their kingdom from collapse the trolls of Zul’Drak have turned on their ancient gods. The wild deities are now considered a source of untapped power, their potent blood providing the means to repel the Lich King’s minions, who have overtaken parts of the troll nation. Heroes have recently journeyed to the beleaguered region to strike at the savage Drakkari and their maddened prophets.Upon departing Azeroth, the titans entrusted loyal protectors with safeguarding Ulduar, an enigmatic city nestled in the mountains of the Storm Peaks. Designated supreme among his brethren was the guardian known as Loken, but with the power of the titan complex in his hands, he turned to darkness and plunged the region into chaos.For many years champions among the races of Azeroth have stood against the Lich King only to be slaughtered mercilessly and forced to serve in his army of undead horrors. In his ongoing struggle to stop the Lich King, Tirion Fordring of the Argent Crusade has joined forces with Darion Mograine of the knights of the Ebon Blade in order to assault Icecrown Citadel with a unified army called the Ashen Verdict.In order to reestablish his dominance over magic, the blue Dragon Aspect, Malygos has launched a ruthless campaign to sever the link between mortals and the arcane energies coursing through Azeroth. To this end, his blue dragonflight is redirecting the ley lines of the world to the Nexus, Malygos’ towering lair.Utgarde Keep was long thought to be abandoned, a relic of a lost civilization among the central cliffs of the Howling Fjord. Yet in recent days something has roused the fortress’ slumbering residents, the vrykul.To learn more about each dungeon’s bosses, tips, and view the available loot, check out the Adventure Guide (Shift-J), select the Dungeons tab, then choose Wrath of the Lich King from the drop-down menu.Your character and items will be scaled down to a power level fitting for the challenge at hand, but bosses will yield loot appropriate for your natural level. Timewalking dungeons also have a chance to drop items that usually drop when you run them on Heroic, and you’ll earn reputation with a faction that is interested in the dungeon. For example, when you Timewalk through Utgarde Pinnacle, Skadi the Ruthless could drop the Blue Proto-Drake mount for you.Look for the following all week long:While Timewalking is active, you will gain a 50% bonus to reputations earned from quests and creature kills for all reputations associated with the corresponding expansion.The Bonus Events system consists of a rotating schedule of different activities, currently scheduled to run each week beginning on Tuesdays. Each Bonus Event grants a passive bonus to a particular game activity and offers a once-per-event quest with a noteworthy reward for accomplishing a related goal. The in-game calendar can serve as your one-stop reference for the event schedule. The Adventure Guide also offers a direct link to active Bonus Events, allowing you to easily accept any associated quests.