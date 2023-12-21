This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Wowhead's 2023 Feast of Winter Veil Sweepstakes
Posted
4 hr 56 min ago
by
Sas148
As the snow falls outside of Ironforge and Orgrimmar, the Wowhead team is taking a moment to reflect on 2023. The Wowhead staff has been kept busy with many Dragonflight, Season of Discovery, and Diablo updates this past year and we've been doing our best to keep up with it all.
This sweepstakes runs between December 21st and January 4th, ending at 11:59 PM PST.
You can enter the sweepstakes any time in that period, and a later entry will have no effect on your chance to win!
Two Ways to Enter
The first will require you to complete at least
THREE
specified achievements and the other will be conducted via Gleam. You may enter at least once via each option to have an opportunity to win from either prize pool, though you may only win once. See below for instructions.
Prizing
There's 72 prizes in total up for grabs. Each entry method has its own pool of prizes, even though they're the same prizes.
Achievement Option
36x -
60 Days of WoW Game Time
Gleam Option
36x -
60 Days of WoW Game Time
Winners
Please allow up to seven (7) days for winner publication.
Once published, they will be listed on the
sweepstakes page
.
Achievement Option
Note
: excludes Classic Era versions of WoW. This entry method only works for those on Retail WoW who've completed at least three of the achievements listed; no matter
when
they were completed.
Complete any
THREE
of the following achievements required for
Merrymaker
:
On Metzen!
,
With a Little Helper from My Friends
,
Scrooge
,
Fa-la-la-la-Ogri'la
,
'Tis the Season
,
Simply Abominable
,
Let It Snow
,
Holiday Bromance
,
The Winter Veil Gourmet
,
He Knows If You've Been Naughty
and/or
A Frosty Shake
.
Connect your Battle.net account to your Wowhead account
so we know the character entering is you!
Once connected, you'll see your list of characters. Click on one to load that character in Wowhead's Profiler.
Enter the sweepstakes
, either via the
sweepstakes page
or on your character's Profiler page.
If you don't see the "Enter Sweepstakes" button, make sure you're
visiting the sweepstakes page itself
, this is just the news article.
If you see that a sync is requested in the profiler, don't hit refresh. You are in a queue, and refreshing the page will put you to the back of that queue.
Achievement Criteria
Not sure if you have the achievements? Just check your Achievements tab in the profiler (you may need to do an update).
If you already have at least three of the achievements, you're eligible to win.
If you complete the achievements during the sweepstakes period after entering the sweepstakes, we'll automatically note that and you'll still be eligible to win.
If you enter the sweepstakes and never complete the achievements, your entry will not be eligible when we pick winners.
If you've already completed the achievements before this sweepstakes started, and your Battle.net Profile is active, you're eligible to enter as well.
Gleam Option
Each entry choice below increases your chances to win from this pool but has no impact on the achievement option entry pool above.
Wowhead's 2023 Winter Veil Sweepstakes
Having issues with the widget?
Try this link
.
Rules and Qualifications
Having multiple characters enter this sweepstakes does not increase or hurt your chances of winning. Only one character/entry is necessary.
No one may win more than one prize.
Please allow up to seven (7) days for winners to be finalized and contacted.
If you win the achievement option
, the sweepstakes page will be edited to include your Wowhead username and you will be contacted via the email address associated with that account. Make sure your Wowhead email is updated; we don't want to have to send you a
Lump of Coal
!
If you win the Gleam option
, your first and last initial will be displayed in the widget and you'll be contacted via the email provided to Gleam. Winners' will have
14 days
to respond to that email or the prize will be forfeited.
We reserve the right to disqualify any fraudulent entry.
Questions? Reach out via .
Official Promotion Rules & Disclaimers
1
Comment by
Cribble2k
on 2023-12-22T00:02:43-06:00
That's actually a great picture 🥳
1
