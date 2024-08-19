WoWCast Developer Chat: A New Era of Warcraft Storytelling

Terran Gregory

I feel that we've set the bar really high, and we want to meet those expectations, and even exceed them. Really trying to create something in the vein of the essence of Warcraft, or the best of Warcraft, bringing that to the forefront. The ways we're going to do that is really investing in our world and story.



We always say world and story are some of the most critical parts of the appeal of World of Warcraft, but what does that really mean? You know, our world is a character. It's fleshed out through all means of small stories, big stories, but we want people to be invested in our characters. We want them to go on the adventure with them, to learn more. I believe we have some really compelling stories with some of our most-known characters, some of our lesser-known characters, and some new characters that we're going to meet along the way.



