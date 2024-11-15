WoW Weekly Wrap-Up - 30th Anniversary Direct, Classic Fresh, Siren Isle, and More!

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft
news!
Catch up on the Future of Warcraft with the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct!
It’s a big year for the Warcraft universe, and whether you’re a Hearthstone fan, you’ve joined the chaos in Warcraft Rumble, ventured into the world of Azeroth for the first time in Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, or you’re a World of Warcraft player, there’s something for everyone in our Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream.
Join us for a celebration as we dip into the mana pool of nostalgia and cast far sight on the future of all things Warcraft. Wherever your gaming experience takes you, we can’t wait to continue on this journey with you all.
We’ve rounded up everything you need to know from the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct here
.
Relive Your Adventure With the WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Edition
Relive the World of Warcraft Classic experience with all-new fresh realms in the WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Edition, arriving November 21. Join players on a whole new journey to level 60, with the first raid dungeon, Molten Core, becoming available a few weeks after launch. Choose to play on a PvP realm, a Normal PvE realm, or (for the very first time) a Hardcore realm progressing through content with the other realms — all from the beginning, with fresh economies, on very large realms.
These realms will launch with some of the quality-of-life features that came later in the WoW Classic cycle, such as the Chronoboon Displacer to save your world buffs and the improved PvP Honor Ranking system. The PvP and Normal PvE realms will also progress into Burning Crusade Classic!
It's never too late to go back and re-experience World of Warcraft anew—just in time to celebrate 20 years of adventures in Azeroth—Lok'tar ogar!
Learn everything you need to know about diving into a new adventure in the WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Edition from our previously published article
.
Set Sail to Siren Isle in The War Within on December 17
On the horizon, our next content update, Siren Isle, is currently available on the Public Test Realms (PTR), and the update will go live next month with a little something for everyone. This update also includes the epilogue questline for Dalaran and the Kirin Tor. No spoilers, but the storyline will feature the mysterious haranir, who also starred in the expansion release cinematic.
The Siren Isle introduces a new outdoor environment to explore, full of mysteries to uncover and rewards to help catch your alternate characters up and prepare for the next War Within season ahead.
Plunderstorm is returning with a new Plunderstore to provide more flexibility for earning rewards instead of a linear Renown track. There are also some quality-of-life changes to spell interactions, the UI and more ahead.
The Siren Isle content update also brings with it Turbulent Timeways and additional updates to the Feast of Winter Veil in-game holiday event.
Delve Into The War Within with the Audio Novella “Heartlands”
Embark on a legendary narrative journey with "Heartlands," a new 5-part audio novella written by Adam Christopher and narrated by Chris Metzen.
Chapter 1: Summit at Boralus
After the fall of Dalaran, Jaina and Thrall summon leaders of the Horde and Alliance to Boralus to muster a fighting force that can defeat Xal’atath.View the PDF
|
|
Chapter 2: Echoes of the Past
Thrall and Jaina are given a chilling reception at Stromgarde, and Jaina is offered an ultimatum from its regent.
View the PDF
Chapter 3: Bloodlines
At Hammerfall, Thrall engages in a heated argument with Geya’rah that leads to an unexpected revelation.
View the PDF
|
|
Chapter 4: Marran's Choice
As Thrall and Geya’rah reconcile, Marran Trollbane marches the 7th Legion Auxiliary in an attack on the Mag’har.
View the PDF
Chapter 5: The Battle of Go'Shek Farm
The Arathi Highlands fall into chaos as the 7th Legion and Kor’kron battle. But Geya’rah sees the struggles of Stromgarde, and decides on a new course of action.
View the PDF
Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site
for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.