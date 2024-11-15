WoW Weekly Wrap-Up - 30th Anniversary Direct, Classic Fresh, Siren Isle, and More!



Chapter 4: Marran's Choice

As Thrall and Geya’rah reconcile, Marran Trollbane marches the 7th Legion Auxiliary in an attack on the Mag’har.



Chapter 5: The Battle of Go'Shek Farm

The Arathi Highlands fall into chaos as the 7th Legion and Kor’kron battle. But Geya’rah sees the struggles of Stromgarde, and decides on a new course of action.



