WoW Tokens & Finding a Market - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 331

Token Projections

I’m trying to decide whether to spend my gold on game time now or later. Do you think the price will let up at all this summer, or is it only going to get worse?

There is very little reason for average players to buy a token with real money right now, so the price will keep creeping upward until TWW releases. Then a ton of people will return to the game and want to buy things with gold, so the price will dip when they spend real money.



This is a terrible time to spend gold for tokens.

Keep until TWW launch, then SPAM the hell outta it when token price crashes. I usually spend a few million gold buying tokens when an expansion launches to lock in a good price.

First Look at Professions

Alchemy experimentation looks promising.

New Spillover buff mechanic adds another layer to multicraft.

Thaumaturgy -> Transmutagens -> Blasphemite is going to be great for Alt armies.

Return of Flasks over Phials

Finding a Market

Hey Goblins, mini-goblin here. I’ve made about 1.6 mil since Shadowlands, which is pretty slow, but it’s the most gold I’ve ever had in all my time playing. I mostly did whatever looked easy enough without a huge barrier to entry, YouTube videos on specific farms, etc. I want to speed up my gold making, and I’m assuming finding a market of my own would help with that, and not just following the same video that everyone else saw too. My problem is that I don’t really have any idea how to do that. Any tips, or detailed steps on how exactly to do this? Websites, tools, addons?



Thanks in advance! :)

Trial and error is pretty much the standard. Try something and if it doesn’t work move on. It also helps to know what sells, how much it sells, and how long you can expect to keep your market yours. With a lot of things you’ll be competing with the entire region which can be exhausting and frustrating as a lot of gold makers are probably doing the same and have been in the market for years.

Cataclysm Classic Sales



Bought 1,600g worth of elementium ore, some settings and listing fees.

Prospected

Crafted a few profitable gems

Make jewelry to disenchant greens, sell any blues

Sell raw gems (check if a gem is used in daily)

List everything

2,640g returned plus a few items that didn't sell.



Plus a couple of big sales of more niche JC items ..



Bought 1,600g worth of elementium ore, some settings and listing fees.2,640g returned plus a few items that didn't sell.Plus a couple of big sales of more niche JC items ..

Further Reading