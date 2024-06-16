WoW Tokens & Finding a Market - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 331

The WoW token economy has had a bit of a ride since Summer 2023. Things like D4 release and associated content patches, plunderstorm, and especially now, Remix, all affect the token prices, under the assumption that there are some people who are currently not active in wow (or otherwise contributing to the economy in any way) use wow gold to either a) buy bnet balance to purchase things like d4 or b) buy game time so players not active in retail can be subbed to remix/plunderstorm. Classic/SoD is like this to a lesser degree, assuming there is a population of these players who also play retail enough to have gold there so they can keep a sub active.As the article points out, Expansion release should tank the tokens, as more people will be using $$ to buy gold instead of the other way around; however, I am just pointing out that a blizzard subscription outside of retail wow will be come more prevalent I think. Due to this, we should see more spikes in token prices with fewer dips. I wonder what the raw sources of gold will be like in tWW compared to DF, I am a massive altoholic and benefited from legion tables, BFA tables, and SL tables across many alts, but DF took things in a diff direction. I was able to get all profs fully maxxed and operable on a high pop server, and i made absolute bank in 10.1 (a lot in 10.2 and 10.2.5 but much less than 10.1). Alchemy/Enchanting were huge in 10.1, and resourcefulness procs for cobraskins, dracothyst, alloys, and some of the more lucrative leathers/scales in particular felt great. I also took advantage of the dreamsurge gold buff across my alts, especially when it overlapped w things like gold reward from field of ferocity.Since Legion, I have made at least 10 million gold in every expansion from alts, but in DF, I made much more, and I only use the AH to sell @#$% (like dracothyst to sell that I personally make w my alts) I have not bought anything from the AH to flip in I do not know how long if ever. Basically, what I am saying is, since Legion, most of my gold has been raw gold from playing the game rather than profiting from others playing the game until profession change in DF (commission/resourcefulness),. I am bringing this up because I hope that raw sources of gold in tWW can keep up with the upward trend of token costs.
WowTokens are a pathetic excuse for players to skip rpg elements in an rpg game.
my fears wow token going increase cause diablo 4 and war within is up it risingneed something stop the tricker for inflation people behavior