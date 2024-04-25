This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
WoW The War Within Talent Calculator Now Updated - Fire Mage, Windwalker Monk, Warlock, & Fel-Scarred DH
The War Within
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
Wowhead's The War Within Talent Calculator is now updated for the latest Alpha build including Fire Mage, Windwalker Monk, Warlock, Fel-Scarred DH and more! Plan, theorycraft, and share your talent builds including all Hero specs!
Wowhead's The War Within Talent Calculator
Wowhead's The War Within Talent Calculator
In World of Warcraft The War Within, Blizzard announced Hero Talents, an extension of the Talent system designed to explore unique class fantasies. Learn more about Hero Talents in our Everything About Hero Talents Guide.
The War Within Talent Calculator
We've updated our Talent Calculator with all the latest talent tree changes and Hero Talent additions.
