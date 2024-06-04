WoW Retail Maintenance Extended to 1:00 PM PDT

seen this coming lol
+2 hours are u kiddin me?
I hate blizzard
The devs are hard at work patching all the fun out of remix!
so much free time, the grass about to get TOUCHED
we pay monthly for this... they dont even have localized servers...
💩💩💩
"The team is currently focused on making level 70 gameplay more rewarding."Could it be this? or were the spools the response?
WoW Remix Nerfs incoming!
LET ME IN! I NEED TO FARM BRONZE
Probably removing another MoP Remix farming spot because the nonsense mode going away in 60 days needs to be "balanced" instead of fun
The real question is why? its not like a new patch is coming out anytime soon. And no patch fixes were announced. So what is the purpose of this long maintenance? Satiate my curiosity so I am not flabbergasted that this is happening please?
Worth it if they fix all the ensemble bugs.
Those remix spawn points won't nerf themselves, it takes time ;)Realistically tho, it's probably related to preparation for the expac beta going big with all the preorder people getting access...