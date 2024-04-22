WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria Release Date on May 16th - MoP Timerunning

Mark your calendars for the release of the next content update for Dragonflight—Dark Heart— on May 7, and for the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event on May 16 at 10:00 am PDT globally!
Dragonflight: Dark Heart
The Dark Heart content update launches, May 7 and ushers in the final chapter of the Dragonflight expansion setting the stage for the story in the upcoming expansion, The War Within™. Draenei and Troll characters can also embark on new questlines to lay claim to their new heritage armors, Kul Tiran Humans can select from six new hair colors, maximum-level characters will gain access to all Dragonflight regardless of Renown —and more.
World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria
Get into the mix of things when the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event goes live on May 16! This time-limited event allows players to re-experience the entirety of the Mists of Pandaria expansion at an accelerated rate from level 10-70. All loot has been completely overhauled and has powerful new effects allowing players to shape their experience, power up, and power on. Features include:
- Accelerated Leveling and Content allowing you to take on nearly every quest, scenario, dungeon and raid.
- Create a new WoW Remix character starting at level 10 to adventure through the event up to level 70.
- A mountain of loot: Get powerful items from everywhere— quests, chests, creatures, bosses.
- Customizable items allowing you to power up as far as you can go to take on tougher content.
- Convert unwanted items into Bronze which can be used to upgrade items or purchase cosmetics.
- Keep what you collect: Take your collection of transmogs with you into The War Within.
Read our previously published article
on the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria and check out the latest PTR content update notes
(English only) on the forums to learn more details. We look forward to taking on these new adventures with you. We'll see you in the Dragon Isles and Pandaria!