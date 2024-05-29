WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria Hotfixes for May 29th - Ward of Salvation and Slay Nerfed

Endgame tuning adjustments have been made to Heroic Scenarios, Heroic Dungeons, and Normal Raids so that they increase in power more slowly between levels 60 and 70. Heroic and Mythic raids have been adjusted so there is a smoother transition between them.

Players who completed the Pearlfin Jinyu questline can now bring Lesser Charms of Good Fortune to Elder Lusshan for additional reputation.

Players who completed the Forest Hozen questline can now bring Lesser Charms of Good Fortune to Chief Kah Kah for additional reputation.

Fixed a bug that inadvertently capped the maximum stats that can be gained on a Cloak of Infinite Potential. That cap has been removed.

Shado Pan Assault reputation earned per boss kill increased to 1000 (was 300). This amount is available daily.

Elder Great Turtles and Ancient Spineclaws have migrated back to the Timeless Shore, which should benefit players who are just Killing Time .

. Illusion: Sha Corruption can now be destroyed by players who have already learned it elsewhere.

Adjusted and tuned several gem effects:



Arcanist’s Edge absorb amount (that can be converted into damage) has been doubled. Fervor health amounts (that can be converted into damage) has been doubled.

Righteous Frenzy damage dealt to targets increased to 2% per second (was 1%).



Developers’ notes: This should give healers a bit more to do while optimizing their group’s damage, and it should make some gem combinations even more interesting.

Developers’ notes: Slay still hits for the player’s entire health amount, and will remain an incredibly powerful option.

Developers’ notes: Ward of Salvation will remain a powerful way for healers to deliver some additional damage, but should not trivialize the most difficult raid encounters.

Searing Light collected healing points increased to 10% (was 7%).Slay cannot critically strike.Ward of Salvation no longer applies a heal absorb. It has been reworked so that the caster’s heals are duplicated as an absorb shield, but not other sources of healing.